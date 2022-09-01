Tame Iti shares his journey through new art exhibition

Tame Iti has a new art exhibition in Wellington - I Will Not Speak Māori - where he reflects on his life as an activist.

The exhibition comes as Aotearoa celebrates 50 years of Te Reo Māori being recognised as an official language by the Government.

Iti was heavily involved with Ngā Tamatoa, a Māori activist group, who presented a 30,000 signature petition to Parliament in 1972 to have Te Reo Māori taught in schools.

Made up of sculpture, projection, performance and sound installations the exhibition tells Iti's story and the journey he's travelled as a Māori rights activist.

The title of the exhibition comes from Iti's childhood, where he was told to write out "I will not speak Māori" at school over and over again when he spoke his own language.

"It allows people to express their emotions and feelings"

"I don't think over the years we've dealt with that, I think it's really important for us to go through those emotions and I think that the country is still in denial of our own history," Iti said.

He wants people to come and see the art for themselves, and to come to their own conclusions about what it means.

"It's about what you see and what you hear, rather than me telling you what it is," he said.

Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson sat down with Iti on Wednesday to discuss the exhibition as well as talk about Te Reo Māori.

The two shared an emotional moment where Clarkson thanked the activist for his work in making New Zealand a more accepting culture.

"I think of the mahi that you did and how that impacts me and my children now. It's because of you and your generation I can understand Te Reo, I can speak Te Reo and why I can be on television and speak Te Reo.

"So to listen, and to sit in your presence is very humbling and so again, thank you," Clarkson said.

"I understand, it wasn't easy for us to do that," replied Iti.

The two also discussed the current state of Te Reo Māori, where it stands now compared to 50 years ago when Iti first presented his petition to Parliament.

"I think that there are a lot of positive things, I listen to RNZ and it just amazes me, the way you've got your broadcasters using Te Reo Māori, it's really nice to hear that," Iti said.

He also acknowledged how much the attitude many Kiwis have towards Te Reo has changed.

"When I think about the '70s there were no signs of movement around that."

"I'm happy at the moment because as a result of the petition I got my mokopuna to speak the language.

'I have a belief, I have a dream, I have a voice ... I'm still here," he said.

I Will Not Speak Māori opens to the public on September 5 and runs until the 11th. Different pieces will be shown at different times and admission is free.