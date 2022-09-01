Orange rain warning issued for sodden Westland

Lisa Davies
By Lisa Davies, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

All eyes are on the rain gauges and river levels on the West Coast once again.

Rainy weather (file image).

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for Westland that extends until Saturday morning, but an emergency operations centre is yet to be activated.

Westland Emergency Management controller Andy Thompson says "We’re monitoring river flows closely across Westland, they are running high, but haven’t reached concerning levels and aren’t expected to at this stage".

The orange warning is in place due to concerns about the cumulative effect of heavy rain over the last few weeks that could cause slips and localised flooding.

Hydrology and engineering experts are observing the Waiho, Hokitika and Haast Rivers closely, and will hold another meeting with West Coast Emergency Management and MetService on Friday morning.

The worst of the rain, 25mm an hour, is expected to fall in the Westland ranges from tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

