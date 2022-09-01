New tool developed to match job candidates with employers

A new tool has been developed to match job candidates with potential employers.

Developed by human resource company, Seek, the tool helps employers know more about what people want, such as flexible hours and higher salaries.

Seek research manager Caroline North says it allows employees to drill down and understand what a particular type of candidate is looking for.

"They're really looking for three things in particular, and that's salary and compensation, work life balance, and career development opportunities."

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark told 1News the portal uses research data Seek has collated over the last year on New Zealand job seekers.

"The portal is an interactive tool that anyone can use that allows you to drill down and understand what it is exactly that a particular type of candidate is looking for," he said.

"What it's going to do is allow hires - so employers, recruitment managers, hiring managers - to be having the conversations that are relevant to candidates. and be talking about the things that candidates want to hear."

Clark says the current employer environment is incredibly unique.

"We've got the highest number of jobs on record, and as a consequence of that we've got the lowest number of applications per job."

The market is moving so fast that employers need to move even faster, he said.

He says employers need to move within a day or two if they see a promising candidate.

"It's definitely a candidates market, candidates have never had so much choice."