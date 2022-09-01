Michael Cheek-a: Pumas coach stunned by fan's racy tattoo

There hasn't been many times Michael Cheika has been left speechless during his rugby career but news of an Argentinian fan getting a tattoo of the Aussie coach's face after last week's win over the All Blacks managed to just that.

Los Pumas stunned the rugby world last Saturday when they beat the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil with a 25-18 win in Christchurch - a result that delighted South American fans both in the Garden City and all the way back in Argentina.

One fan was so overwhelmed by the result they decided to get Cheika's face tattooed on their hind with images of the tasteful art quickly going viral.

That led to it being discussed on Thursday in Hamilton ahead of this Saturday's rematch shortly after Cheika had named his side for the contest.

The tattoo of Michael Cheika. (Source: Supplied)

"I love the fans and fans are short for fanatics," Cheika said with a grin.

"You're playing rugby for the fans and they're very important."

At that point Cheika trailed off thinking about what to say about said fan's permanent reminder of the win before he conceded there wasn't much he could say, to the amusement of media gathered.

"I'm not sure where the tattoo is and I'm not sure what it looks like but thanks."

Michael Cheika and the infamous tattoo of him on a Pumas fan. (Source: 1News)

Cheika has made four changes to his lineup for Saturday’s match with lock Guido Petti, backrower Santiago Grondona, scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and winger Santiago Cordero all are promoted from the bench to the starting 15.

In turn lock Matias Alemanno, scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou, flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez — a try-scorer in the first Test — and winger Lucio Cinto drop from the starting lineup to the bench. Flyhalf Benjamin Urdapilleta joins the reserves, displacing Tomás Albornoz.

Cheika said beating New Zealand at home twice in a row would be a huge task.

“We know it’s difficult,” Cheika said.

“There’s a little bit there because Ireland were able to do it a couple of times this year so that give us some hope around how to look at doing it.

“We’ve tried to prepare and try that when it’s difficult we enjoy it. When the challenge is big or situation in a game is tough that we try and thrive in that moment.”

Argentina: 15. Juan Cruz Mallia, 14. Emiliano Boffelli, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Matias Orlando, 11. Santiago Cordero, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Tomas Cubelli, 8. Pablo Matera, 7. Marcos Kremer, 6. Santiago Grondona, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 4. Guido Petti, 3. Joel Sclavi, 2. Julian Montoya (captain), 1. Thomas Gallo.

Reserves: 16. Santiago Socino, 17. Mayco Vivas, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 21. Gonzalo Bertranou, 22. Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23. Lucio Cinto