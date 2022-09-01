Large slip closes road in Lower Hutt

Source: 1News

A fresh slip has come down on Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt, blocking both lanes.

A slip on Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt.

A slip on Korokoro Rd in Lower Hutt. (Source: Hutt City Council)

Hutt City Council posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

It said due to the slip, Korokoro Rd is closed to traffic in both directions.

People are asked to avoid the area.

"We are working as quickly as we can to respond to this new event, and will provide further updates as soon as they are available," it said.

Hundreds of slips have occurred in Wellington in recent weeks due to heavy rain, with the mayor asking the city council to review its plans around retaining walls.

