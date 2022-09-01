Giving 'sub optimal' care painful for healthcare staff

Ongoing talk about our health sector always ends up in the same place.

Nicole Bremner speaks to Dr Penelope Walbran-Oakley at Taranaki Base Hospital (Source: 1News)

New Zealand is chronically short of health workers.

Not just a few hundred here and there but chronically short of thousands of much needed workers.

So what an insight to spend two days at Taranaki Base Hospital last week, seeing firsthand what being short staffed actually looks like.

Staff at the 200-bed hospital were friendly and welcoming.

They’ve been through an awful lot since Covid-19 arrived in 2020 and it’s been tough.

Many nurses have left - due to overwork, burnout or the ongoing stress.

Some staff told us they worried things will be missed and patients will suffer.

Others said they worried during the busiest times that the care they offered was "sub optimal".

For health professionals, who pride themselves on providing "gold standard" care, you can see the words sub optimal are painful.

Sub optimal is not who they are and it hurts to say it out loud.

Short staffed

The Emergency Department was understaffed on the first night we filmed there – short of two doctors and two nurses.

Some staff told us they work 12 hour shifts to help cover the shortfalls.

One Registrar said she didn’t want to work extra shifts when she was exhausted. She said it wasn’t safe for her to work when she so was tired, regardless of how much they paid her.

Taranaki Base Hospital employs around 2000 staff and serves a region of 70,000 people.

The last two-and-a-half years have clearly left some staff scarred, as are their counterparts in hospitals around the country.

In the two nights we spent there we saw patients treated for fractures, burns, an overdose and pellet wounds self-inflicted by a man cleaning his slug gun.

A number of patients were airlifted to Waikato Hospital for specialised treatment.

Others were patched up and sent home or admitted to a hospital ward.

I left feeling grateful to the people who continue to give so much to help others – to the strangers who arrive at their hospital needing care.

It’s now time New Zealand gave back by increasing the number of health workers we train, doing more to attract the staff we need and being more generous with rates of pay.

If we don’t, this conversation will never end and we’ll all be worse off for it.