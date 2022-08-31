Emotional Pumas rugby reporter relishing unforgettable NZ trip

Usually football dominates the sporting headlines in Argentina but it’s easy to imagine the stir Los Pumas caused when they upset the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil on Saturday.

So while the All Blacks’ media conferences have been dominated by Kiwi journalists in recent weeks, there’s been one media representative who is a new face in the scrum and adding some South American colour to the questioning.

ESPN’s Zuca Conti follows the Pumas all over world but Saturday night was an experience he never thought would happen – and one that made the rugby reporter truly emotional.

"It was like a dream come true - for us winning [in New Zealand], it’s really being in heaven,” Conti told 1News.

“Playing in the Rugby Championship is like a miracle. The All Blacks for us are superheroes.”

Conti’s work has brought him to New Zealand multiple times and while each trip is special, Saturday’s win has now made his latest adventure stand out from the pack.

Argentina's players celebrate their historic Test victory over the All Blacks in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

“I grew up watching the All Blacks, I grew up thinking it was impossible to win here in New Zealand,” he said.

“So being there working, I can’t believe it was real.”

Forget work though; there were only two people he wanted to share the moment with – his wife and child.

“I work for these moments now I have a little kid of three months,” he said.

“Being a part of the Argentinian rugby history, it's pretty emotional. I’m going to tell my kid I was there in Christchurch!”

And who knows whether he’ll be able to tell his family about a result in Hamilton this week too.

“Winning in Christchurch is mind blowing and now here in Hamilton, they think they can win again!”