Police release image after 'callous' robbery of elderly man

Police are hoping to identify an alleged offender they say was responsible for the "callous" robbery of an elderly man at Auckland's Sylvia Park shopping centre late last month.

Alleged Sylvia Park robbery offender. (Source: Supplied)

The man was assaulted then robbed of his wallet and watch on July 29 according to police.

"The incident occurred at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre where the victim has been targeted by the offender and as a result of the attack he was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries," Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said.

"Inquiries have been ongoing since the incident occurred, which have identified the offender boarding a train at the shopping centre at 5.55pm immediately after the robbery took place.

"He has got off the train at Panmure Train Station, before boarding a bus heading towards the central city at 6pm."

Police are hoping a member of the public can identify the alleged offender from a CCTV image provided above.

"This was an incredibly callous incident which has seen a vulnerable person in the community targeted and had their property stolen."

Anyone with information can call police on 105.