New heavy rain warnings issued for parts of South Island

MetService has again issued heavy rain warnings for parts of the South Island.

The forecaster says a front is expected to move over the lower South Island on Wednesday night.

It will be "slow moving" over Westland from Thursday to early Saturday.

An orange heavy rain warning accompanies the front for Westland from Otira southwards. The warning is in place from 3pm on Wednesday to 6am on Saturday.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers is also under the orange warning from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Saturday.

Finally, Fiordland from George Sound northwards is also under an orange warning from 3pm on Wednesday to 12am on Thursday.

"The largest accumulations of rain are expected in Westland south of Otira and about the main divide, where the front will become slow moving, and rainfall accumulations are likely to be significant," MetService says.

Although high pressure is bringing dry weather to most parts of New Zealand this week, Orange Heavy Rain Warnings, and Watches have been issued for the western South Island from 3pm Wednesday. All warning details here https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^SG pic.twitter.com/DHqhAUm0XF — MetService (@MetService) August 29, 2022

The front is then expected to move north bringing rain to much of the North Island over the weekend.

The front could also bring a period of rain for Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough from late Friday into Saturday.