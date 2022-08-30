Meet the farming girl looking to find love with a city boy

Dating can be hard at the best of times, and it’s even tougher when you’re living on a farm in the middle of nowhere.

But there’s an eligible bachelorette in the South-Eastern Waikato region who’s worth extending your radius for, as long as you get along with her 175 cows.

Suzie McIntyre has been single for over a year and says the dating scene is "quite average" where she lives.

She's open to the idea of a city boy coming to join her on the farm.

Prospective bachelors can watch the Seven Sharp video above to discover what tasks they might be greeted with on the farm.