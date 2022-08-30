Large oil tanker partially sunk off Gibraltar coast

An oil tanker partially sunk off the coast of Gibraltar on Tuesday.

Bulk Carrier OS 35 tanker partially underwater. (Source: Gibraltar Port Authority.)

Officials say the Bulk Carrier OS 35 vessel is loaded with 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil.

It was leaving Gibraltar to head to Vlissengen in the Netherlands when it ran into trouble. There are reports on social media it struck another vessel.

JUST NOW! Bulker OS35 - IMO9172399 sinking off the east side of Gibraltar tonight, 0.3nm off the coast between Catalan Bay and Sandy Bay #shipsinpics #ships #shipping @gbcnewsroom @gibchronicle pic.twitter.com/LdoFVVhi5W — Daniel Ferro (@Gibdan1) August 29, 2022

All of its 24 crew members are still on board the ship at the request of the captain. Officials say evacuation plans are in place if needed.

"Tomorrow at first light a dive team will be deployed by the Gibraltar Port Authority carrying out an underwater inspection," the port authority said in a statement.

They say the situation is currently "stable" as the bow of the vessel is already on the seabed at a depth of 17 metres.