Cane conundrum: The clue which will reveal ABs captain's call

The scrutiny remains on All Blacks skipper Sam Cane, but the speculation over whether he will be picked as captain for this Saturday’s re-match against Argentina is likely to end at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Sam Cane faces the media after the All Blacks loss to Argentina in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

Due to a change in the team’s media schedule instigated this year, the All Blacks captain now speaks to the media on a Tuesday rather than after the traditional Friday captain’s run.

In a media advisory released on Sunday, Cane was named as captain and scheduled to speak at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

The All Blacks will train as a team on Tuesday and will therefore know their roles in the match-day squad. It will be announced to the public on Thursday.

Several former All Blacks, including Sir John Kirwan, have suggested it’s time to give Cane a rest and try a new loose forward combination, along with a new skipper.

“It is a leadership issue,” Kirwan said on Sky’s Breakdown show on Sunday.

“Should we blood some young guys in there? Do we need to rest Cane, rest [Sam] Whitelock? I’m not saying they won’t be good enough to go to the World Cup, but we need to start putting some of these young guys under fire. We’ve lost so many games now, we might as well.

“Both Whitelock and Cane look pretty tired to me. Maybe we need to go, ‘sit this one out, play against Aussie’. Be open. I want to see Dalton Papalii out there. We’ve lost six out of the last eight, so let’s go, righto boys the competition is on.

“And the leadership group needs to get together and go, 'we didn't perform, what do we need to do about that?'

"Is it too much process and not enough emotion? Did we not have the skills from the coaches or an alternative kicking game? The leaders need to ask those questions of the coaches, and the coaches need to ask those questions of them.”

Compounding the issue is that Cane is in the unique position of now being regularly replaced in Tests – unlike his predecessors Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

Cane was taken off at a critical period late in the third Test against Ireland and again late in the recent 25-18 Test defeat to Argentina in Christchurch.

Coach Ian Foster explained his latest decision at Orangetheory Stadium as a move to bring on a powerful ball carrier in the form of Akira Ioane to replace a “fetcher” in Cane.

Cane gave up a crucial late penalty against Argentina and was guilty of turning the ball over after running into contact.

A day after the Test, Foster said of Cane: “Clearly he’s under the spotlight.

"We’re all under the spotlight when things don’t go well. But behind the scenes strong. I thought a lot of his tackling and work around the breakdown was a bit shift up on the last two games and we’re pleased with that.”

Many commentators believe Ardie Savea, the All Blacks’ current No.8, would be better as an openside flanker, the position Cane holds.

Either way there may be a change this week as lock Brodie Retallick is in line to return after recovering from his broken cheekbone which could put Scott Barrett back to blindside flanker.