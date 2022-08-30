BBL team back de Grandhomme to play despite contract issues

The Adelaide Strikers believe Colin de Grandhomme will line up for them in all 14 games of the upcoming Big Bash League despite the questions raised around his availability, contract and eligibility.

The Strikers shocked many - including NZ Cricket and the Black Caps - when they took the veteran all-rounder in Sunday's draft as many didn't even know he was registered.

The surprise came because of de Grandhomme's status as one of 20 centrally-contracted Black Caps with New Zealand Cricket this year, meaning the 36-year-old wasn't expected to be available for the draft.

But Adelaide head of media and communications Aiden McNicholas said they're confident they'll get their second round pick.

"Our understanding as we selected him was that he was available for 14 games and as far was we understand that’s still the case," McNicholas said.

"Obviously now we wait and see what happens, but we believe he’s available for 14 and wait to be told otherwise – which we don’t believe will happen."

Part of the mystery around de Grandhomme's selection was the apparent absence of his name from Cricket Australia's publicly-available list of available players, although McNicholas emphasised the pick was valid.

Colin de Grandhomme. (Source: Photosport)

"He was definitely available, which was why we were able to select him,” McNicholas added.

New Zealand Cricket Players' Association CEO Heath Mills told 1News it could take a week to sort out the situation as he, de Grandhomme and NZC sort through the available options.

"We're now talking to Colin about what his options may be and obviously New Zealand Cricket as well," Mills said.

"New Zealand Cricket are good in these situations and we just need now to sit down with them and talk with Colin about what he wants, what New Zealand Cricket wants and see what the options are over the next week or so."

Mills emphasised that that while de Grandhomme was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers on Sunday night, he has not yet signed a contract with them.

"He hasn't signed a playing agreement so he's got some decisions to make about his playing future but in the first instance, he's contracted here and he needs to be available and playing for his major association [Northern Brave] and New Zealand Cricket.

"The next week or so is quite important to sit down and talk with the various people involved and figure out what Colin's future is here in New Zealand."