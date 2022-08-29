Young pilot recounts hairiest moments of round-the-world trip

The youngest pilot to fly solo around the world had "quite a few hairy moments" on his trip, including a night alone on an uninhabited Pacific island.

Mack Rutherford, 17, landed in Bulgaria last week to complete his journey and claim two Guinness World Records.

He told Breakfast on Monday that it was his "dream come true" but the trip wasn't without its challenges.

"Probably my most challenging moment was my flight across the Pacific," Rutherford said.

He explained he couldn't fly though Russia, so had to do a "very long flight" from Japan to the US. "A 10-hour flight across the Pacific in a tiny microlight single-engine air plane," he remarked.

"I landed on a small island called Attu Island, and it's completely abandoned, there's not a single person on the island.

"Landed there, stayed the night in a small shed on the side of the runway, had some Oreos and protein bars for supper and went to sleep."

Attu Island, the westernmost part of the US state of Alaska, was the site of a WWII battle between Japan and the US. Thousands died and the battlefield area on Attu was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1985.

"That was definitely one of the scary points," Rutherford said of his night on the island. "But I had quite a few other hairy moments.

"So, over the Sahara Desert, there was a fuel problem - which is of course not where you want to have a fuel problem.

"Had some big storms in India with monsoon season, lots of mountains also through Africa and then south-east Asia, every flight has its own small unique problem that comes up."

And after all that, what comes next for the young pilot?

"The next goal is, back to school."