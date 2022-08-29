UK Trade Minister says Māori businesses lead way in sustainability

New Zealand's free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom is setting a benchmark for inclusive and sustainable trade, a British leader says.

UK Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan (fifth from left) meets business leaders in Taupō (Source: Te Karere)

By Taroi Black

Over the weekend, UK Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan made a special visit to Taupō to strengthen the FTA with local businesses.

Many Māori businesses are seizing the opportunity to develop international trade opportunities under the Free Trade Agreement that the UK and NZ.

That included a catch-up with low-carbon dairy Māori-led business Miraka at Oruanui Marae.

"It's a very clean business model that they use. But it's also part of the bigger picture what we want with of our FTA to make sure that all that knowledge is harnessed for the future of business success", Trevelyan told Te Karere.

This comes after the UK eliminated most tariffs on New Zealand exports.

"So, obviously that will make it cheaper for my constituents in the UK and of course the cost of living that we're seeing. These are important ways to reduce the shopping basket."

"We were very keen to bring together that unique part of New Zealand's economy. These wonderful Māori businesses that have these important values around sustainability and long-term investment who are working with their communities."

Miraka is owned mostly by several North Island Māori trusts. It has also seen its product launched in the Asian market.

"We've got that opportunity to take our carbon free products and add to the value of the brands in the UK market," Miraka chair Kingi Smiler says.