Smiling Ardern refuses to give opinion on All Blacks form

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has refused to comment on the ongoing All Blacks crisis, saying it's not her area of expertise.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is feeling the heat once again after the All Blacks lost against Argentina at home for the first time on Saturday, the side's sixth loss in their last eight Tests.

Asked at Monday's post-Cabinet media conference whether she had any comments on the team's ongoing struggles, Ardern said when it comes to sport and team performances, she did not have enough expertise.

"My very clear position around sports, sporting fixtures and the performances of teams is that there are some areas that aren't for me," she grinned.

"In this case this is for New Zealand Rugby and their fans."

A long pause followed before she added "of which I am one of course", igniting a giggle from the room.

"One of the things I love about New Zealand is that there will never be a shortage of opinions. On this occasion I'm going to leave it to everyone else," Ardern said.