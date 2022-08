An Auckland man accused of sexual violation and attempted sexual violation of another man has been found not guilty by a jury at the Auckland High Court.

A file image of a courtroom coat of arms. (Source: 1News)

1News can't name the accused because he has continuing name suppression.

The jury heard the older man asked the younger man to his home for dinner.

The fact that sexual contact took place was not disputed, but the defence argued it was consensual.

The jury took two hours to decide in favour of the accused.