All Blacks 7s into LA final after remarkable comeback over Samoa

The All Blacks Sevens have booked a place in the Cup final of this year's event in Los Angeles after pulling off a stunning last-gasp comeback against a heartbroken Samoa.

Samoa led for the entire match until a conversion from Kurt Baker after the fulltime hooter saw the All Blacks Sevens steal their ticket to the final with a 28-26 victory.

After beating Ireland 29-14 in the quarter-finals earlier Monday morning, the All Blacks Sevens were slow off the mark in their semi as Samoa made the most of an early yellow card to Akulia Rokolisoa, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with early tries to Steve Onosai and Vaa Apelu Maliko.

Fresh from his stint on the sidelines, Rokolisoa sprinted home to finish off a break from Regan Ware to repair some of the damage he caused but another Samoan try to Uaina Sione on the halftime hooter saw them take a commanding 19-7 lead into the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sensing the need to strike first from the restart, Rokolisoa wasted no time adding a second try to his tally with another superb sprint down the left wing.

From there, the match tightened up as both sides desperately chased the next try; Samoa hoping to push the lead back out and New Zealand looking to draw even.

Disaster appeared to strike for the Kiwis off the restart though with Lewis Ormand yellow carded for contact with an airborne Samoan player with five minutes to play and the score 19-14.

Again Samoa made good on the one-man advantage with Paul Scanlan going in to score for Samoa and push the lead back out to 26-14.

With just three minutes left, Samoa appeared to be in the driver's seat and heading to their first Cup final this season.

Enter experienced campaigners Baker and Sione Molia.

Baker finished off a strong team try near the posts to keep his 50th tournament alive, converting it to make the score 26-21 in Samoa's favour with 90 seconds to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pressure appeared to be getting to Samoa with a knock on off the restart giving the Kiwis a scrum and a chance to steal the game, which Molia sealed with a dummy pass to slice through the defence and touch down under the posts, handing Baker the easy conversion.

The result sees the All Blacks Sevens head to Monday's final against Fiji which will kick off at 12:30pm NZT.