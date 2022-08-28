Good Sorts: Northland farmer inspiring youngsters through chess

Kevin McGrath is a good sort whose chess lessons at a Kaitaia school are reaping rewards with the students.

Chess took off at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Pukemiro when Papa Kev - as he’s known - started volunteering there two years ago.

“We qualified for the nationals, it was so exciting it was like being in the All Blacks,” McGrath, a farmer said.

After the nationals were cancelled due to Covid the school’s chess funds were spent on a big outdoor chess set up – a place where the students can play anytime.

Teacher Hinemoa says Kevin has taught the students so much more than just chess.

“To be humble, to never give up. Coming from such as small area it’s easy to give up. There were a couple (of students) that were real mischief and they’ve really turned a leaf, I don’t know how chess has done it."

Kevin says they’ll be back at the nationals real soon.

“It’s such a buzz I have to go somewhere and calm down afterwards, I get so much out of it.”