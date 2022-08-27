Live updates: Black Ferns vs Australia in Adelaide

The Black Ferns come into today's game having thrashed Australia 52-5 last week. It will be their last match before the Rugby World Cup at home in October.

The Black Ferns take on Australia at Adelaide Oval. (Source: Photosport)

27min: NZL 10-7 AUS

The Wallaroos' Atasi Lafai receives a yellow card due to too many yellow card infringements.

25min: NZL 10-7 AUS

NZL TRY! Luka Connor scores the Black Ferns first try. Demant converts as the Kiwis fight back to get in front.

22min: NZL 3-7 AUS

Tui isn't making it easy for Australia, taking down players and forcing a turnover. The Black Ferns try to go fast passing out wide but they're met by an Australian wall.

19min: NZL 3-7 AUS

The Black Ferns are building some momentum as they move close to five metres near the try line. They win a penalty and co-captain Ruahei Demant kicks for goal to get New Zealand their first points of the game.

14min: NZL 0-7 AUS

Ruby Tui thumps a kick down the field and Australia's McKenzie kicks it back into touch. Australia are preventing the Kiwis from playing free-flowing rugby.

11min: NZL 0-7 AUS

Black Fern Chelsea Semple is walking off the field after taking a big hit. New Zealand now have 14 women on the field as they are given a yellow card for involvement in the collision.

11min: NZL 0-7 AUS

AUS TRY! Australia regroups and this time Terita crosses for the first try of the match. Arabella McKenzie successfully converts the try.

8min: NZL 0-0 AUS

The Wallaroos are in the Black Ferns 22 on the back of some attacking momentum, and good connections in the midfield. They knock the ball on but we go back to the penalty. Australia is closing in on the try line.

They go out wide to debutant Bienne Terita but she can't quite hold on as the ball flies into touch.

5min: NZL 0-0 AUS

The Black Ferns win the ball back after Australia got the penalty. Sloppy ball lead to an advantage to Australia. We go to a scrum.

2min: NZL 0-0 AUS

New Zealand make an early mistake losing the ball on attack. But the Black Ferns get it back and go to a lineout. They are making metres as they challenge Australia's defensive line with power.

KICKOFF:

We're underway in Adelaide!

PREVIEW

15-year-old Grace Steinmetz will make her debut starting for New Zealand at fullback while 19-year-old Santo Taumata is also set to make her debut, coming off the bench in the number 18 jersey.

New Zealand were dominant in their last encounter, led by veteran Kendra Cocksedge.

Head coach Wayne Smith was pleased with that result but believes his team can do better.

“You’ve got to be happy with the score, no doubt about that. But we’re a bit disappointed with some of the skill level. We had a really good week working hard on playing an expansive game and we probably left about five or six tries out there.”

Squads

Black Ferns: 15. Grace Steinmetz*, 14. Ruby Tui, 13. Sylvia Brunt, 12. Chelsea Semple, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 10. Ruahei Demant (cc), 9. Ariana Bayler, 8. Kennedy Simon (cc), 7. Kendra Reynolds, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Joanah Ngan Woo, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos,3. Amy Rule, 2. Luka Connor, 1. Pip Love

Reserves: 16. Natalie Delamare, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata*, 19. Chelsea Bremner, 20. Charmaine McMenamin, 21. Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, 22. Renee Holmes, 23. Hazel Tubic

Wallaroos: 15. Pauline Pilae-Rasambale, 14. Bienne Terita, 13. Georgina Friedrichs, 12. Siokapesi Palu, 11. Ivania Wong, 10. Arabella McKenzie, 9. Iliseva Batibasaga, 8. Grace Hamilton, 7. Shannon Parry (c), 6. Emily Chancellor, 5. Michaela Leonard, 4. Atasi Lafai, 3. Eva Karpani, 2. Adiana Talakai, 1. Liz Patu

Reserves: 16. Ashley Marsters, 17. Emily Robinson, 18. Bridie O'Gorman, 19. Kaitlan Leaney, 20. Piper Duck, 21, Layne Morgan, 22. Trilleen Pomare, 23. Lori Cramer