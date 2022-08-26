Welsh darts ace recalls old rugby days with Waikato stars

Around 10 years ago, if you'd asked Gerwyn Price which sport he'd be in New Zealand for he probably would have answered rugby instead of darts.

After all, the World No.1 darts player had an impressive resume in the 15-a-side game; Under-21 Rugby World Cup with Wales, injury cover with the Glasgow Warriors in Pro12 and even a try in the final of the 2012 WRU Challenge Cup with winners Cross Keys.

Price told 1News ahead of this weekend's NZ Darts Masters in Hamilton his rugby playing days were some of his most special.

READ MORE: Darts' 'Queen of the Palace' hoping to claim crown in Hamilton

ADVERTISEMENT

"I played rugby for a lot longer than I've played darts," the former hooker said.

"It was a privilege for me to play the game, especially New Zealand [at the Junior Rugby World Cup] and to see them do the haka was spine-tingling."

But that all changed in 2014 when he gave it away for darts and after slowly making his way up the ranks for the past eight years, the former rugby star - coincidentally now nicknamed The Iceman - has reached the top.

He took over the top ranking earlier this month after winning his first world championship last year as well as his first World Grand Prix in 2020.

That isn't to say the 37-year-old has lost his touch with a rugby ball though.

Ahead of this weekend's tournament in Hamilton, Price spent time with Waikato's NPC side throwing a ball around and showed he can still hit the mark at a lineout.

"It's nice to have a chuck about with the boys," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Price exchanged jerseys with some of Waikato's stars before turning his attention back to the real reason he came to New Zealand.

"I missed the board with rugby but everything happens for a reason and now I'm World No.1 in darts."