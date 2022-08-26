NZ game a global hit - prompts calls for govt investment

By Henry McMullan, Hawke's Bay Reporter
Source: 1News

Sapiens game developer David Frampton released his seven-year passion to the world recently, with it quickly reaching second spot on a global trending list with thousands live-streaming.

Frampton said the launch exceeded his expectations.

"I'm stoked, the game had tens of thousands on the wishlist before launch and right now they’re playing from all over the world, I've been watching them livestream it on twitch from Japan, Thailand all over," he said.

READ MORE: NZ gaming companies investing in Australia

The game is set in prehistoric time where players build a life and overcome obstacles.

Frampton created the game from his home office in Hawke’s Bay, he said the whole family played a part in the creation.

"All the voices were recorded by myself, the game has other characters that my wife and son helped with."

"Working alone works really well for me, if I'm getting bored of one thing I can shift to another task. I just love it, to have the power and ability to create whatever I want," Frampton said.

Sapiens, created by Hawke's Bay developer becomes global top seller.

Sapiens, created by Hawke's Bay developer becomes global top seller. (Source: 1News)

Last year the game developing industry made $226 million in annual revenue and it grows around 34% every year.

The industry is expected to hit $1 billion in exports by 2025.

New Zealand Gaming Developers Association chairperson Chelsea Rapp said the industry risks losing our best developers unless they see government investment.

"We’re absolutely losing talent because of this inability to compete against these incentive schemes," Rapp said.

"There’s currently great programs in place for the traditional tech sector and the film sector but there isn’t anything for the game sector.

"What our industry really needs is an incentives scheme similar to ones that exists in over 25 other countries to help us compete and all be on the same playing field.

"Kiwi games could be a world leading sector for New Zealand," Rapp said.

New ZealandTechnologyHawke's Bay

Popular Stories

1

Texas Chicken to open 20 new branches in NZ

2

Bodies of two children found in suitcase identified - police

3

Missing Marokopa family could be anywhere in NZ - police

4

Warriors sponsor sells out final game, giving away tickets free

5

Fundraiser for Kiwi facing $1m in medical bills after serious US fall

Latest Stories

NZ game a global hit - prompts calls for govt investment

How Jason Ryan is knocking the All Blacks pack into shape

Jami-Lee Ross 'fixated' on revenge, donation scandal trial hears

California phasing out gas vehicles in climate change fight

Top civil servant apologises for failing abuse in care victims

Related Stories

Dozens of Kiwis targeted by 'romance scams'

Concerns raised around 'authentic' social media app BeReal

Carbon-zero electricity to power Microsoft's NZ datacentres

World's largest collection of British cars finding new homes