NZ game a global hit - prompts calls for govt investment

Sapiens game developer David Frampton released his seven-year passion to the world recently, with it quickly reaching second spot on a global trending list with thousands live-streaming.

Frampton said the launch exceeded his expectations.

"I'm stoked, the game had tens of thousands on the wishlist before launch and right now they’re playing from all over the world, I've been watching them livestream it on twitch from Japan, Thailand all over," he said.

The game is set in prehistoric time where players build a life and overcome obstacles.

Frampton created the game from his home office in Hawke’s Bay, he said the whole family played a part in the creation.

"All the voices were recorded by myself, the game has other characters that my wife and son helped with."

"Working alone works really well for me, if I'm getting bored of one thing I can shift to another task. I just love it, to have the power and ability to create whatever I want," Frampton said.

Last year the game developing industry made $226 million in annual revenue and it grows around 34% every year.

The industry is expected to hit $1 billion in exports by 2025.

New Zealand Gaming Developers Association chairperson Chelsea Rapp said the industry risks losing our best developers unless they see government investment.

"We’re absolutely losing talent because of this inability to compete against these incentive schemes," Rapp said.

"There’s currently great programs in place for the traditional tech sector and the film sector but there isn’t anything for the game sector.

"What our industry really needs is an incentives scheme similar to ones that exists in over 25 other countries to help us compete and all be on the same playing field.

"Kiwi games could be a world leading sector for New Zealand," Rapp said.