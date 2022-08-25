Covid-19: 20 deaths reported, 2780 new cases

There are 2780 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Thursday.

Covid-19 vaccination centre in Auckland. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 336 people in hospital with the virus, 37 fewer than Wednesday.

Six people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, the same number as 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 416, down on 527 a week ago, and down on 436 24 hours ago.

Twenty more people with the virus have died.

Of the 20 people who have died, one was aged in their 30s, two were in their 60s, eight were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Seven were men and 13 were women.

Five were from Northland, four each were from Waikato and the MidCentral District, three were from Canterbury, and two each were from the Auckland region and Taranaki.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, remains at 1845.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 remains at seven.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 3061, down from 3928 a week ago, and down on 3303 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (68), Auckland (1099), Waikato (270), Bay of Plenty (111), Lakes (47), Hawke's Bay (72), MidCentral (84), Whanganui (30), Taranaki (79), Tairāwhiti (34), Wairarapa (26), Capital and Coast (129), Hutt Valley (86), Nelson Marlborough (90), Canterbury (342), West Coast (16), South Canterbury (28) and Southern (167).

The location of two cases is unknown.

A total of 3141 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8218 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 21,420. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 142 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, 3140 community cases were announced.