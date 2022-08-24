Opinion: Parliament set to change for Gaurav Sharma

Jessica Mutch McKay
By Jessica Mutch McKay, 1News Political Editor
Source: 1News

The reality of becoming an Independent MP will be slowly sinking in for Gaurav Sharma and things are about to change.

The large cushion of the Labour Party was ripped out of under him on Tuesday, after his former colleagues voted almost unanimously to expel him from the caucus.

Sharma has been expelled from Labour and is now an independent MP while there is no support for his call for an independent inquiry.

While he will stay in Parliament, here’s what life will look like for the lone MP.

• He’ll keep his salary of $148,000 a year.

• He’s entitled to $227,000 a year to spend on staff and most MPs opt for one staff member at Parliament and two in their electorate office.

• He needs to be in the Debating Chamber or at select committees every sitting day (that makes up about 90 days a year). If he’s absent three days per year, his pay is docked.

• If he needs leave for a political event or he’s sick, for example, he will have to ask the Speaker for permission because he doesn’t have a party whip anymore to make that decision.

• He will get four Parliamentary Questions a year (12 per term).

• He gets one or two supplementary questions per week during question time so can chip in on issues that other parties ask about.

• Every 10 weeks he’ll get a call in general debate.

• He won’t be rostered onto any select committees, but can attend them and sit in the public gallery. It’s unlikely he’d get the full support of the select committee to sit at the MPs' table and participate.

This will feel like a very lean operation for Gaurav Sharma, but I’m sure the bright MP will be across the ins and outs in no time and may even relish the new challenge.

Jessica Mutch McKay

Jessica Mutch McKay (Source: 1News)

