Mes dropped, Gordon back as Silver Ferns named for rest of 2022

Dame Noeline Taurua has made significant alterations to her Silver Ferns squad for the remainder of the year, after their bronze medal performance at the Commonwealth Games.

The Silver Ferns get another victory in Birmingham. (Source: Getty)

Taurua named a 17-strong squad on Wednesday for their upcoming series against Jamaica next month, October's Constellation Cup against Australia and the Fast5 World Series in November.

Alongside the 17 named, nine players have also been selected in a Silver Ferns Development Squad, with the most notable name among them being shooter Bailey Mes after a quiet Birmingham campaign. Georgia Heffernan and Kristiana Manu’a have both been called into the development squad for the first time as well.

"Opportunities will be presented to all of our athletes no matter what squad they are selected in, similar to what we have done in the past," Taurua said.

"Unfortunately we only have so many numbers available in each squad and the calibre of athletes we are selecting is now demonstrating the depth we have in New Zealand.

"The competition for positions as we keep our eye on the Netball World Cup, which is now less than a year away will be fierce."

Taurua said the Commonwealth Games had revealed a new benchmark for international play with nations stepping up who have natural athleticism, mobility, agility, and speed.

Whintey Souness is contested for the ball by Jamaica. (Source: Photosport)

One nation in particular who made their presence known was Jamaica, with the Sunshine Girls reaching their first ever Commonwealth Games final after beating Australia in pool play and handing the Silver Ferns a crushing 67-51 defeat in the semis.

“We have built a strong foundation at the Commonwealth Games but need to keep evolving and growing our game," Taurua said.

"We need athletes who equally want to evolve and grow as well. We need to be open and ready to explore new limits but doing it from a solid base of strength."

Former captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio and defender Jane Watson both return to the squad from maternity leave, while Karin Burger has also been named following recent foot surgery. Ella Temu will also add to the defensive options with her selection.

Also returning to the main squad is mid--courter Maddy Gordon who is likely to see time on the court with captain Gina Crampton - who was named in Wednesday's squad - given a sabbatical for the remainder of the year and Shannon Saunders, who was also named, announcing on Tuesday she was pregnant.

Maddy Gordon controls the ball against the Mystics. (Source: Photosport)

“Gina is the only player from the Netball World Cup 2019 finals who has consistently been available for the past three years and has carried a heavy workload both on and off the court," Taurua said.

"Gina will be missed out on court, but it will open the door for someone else to gain that international netball experience. It’s positive both ways."

Taurua added those not named Wednesday were still on her radar as well.

"I know there are players in the peripheral, not named in the squads, who are capable of wearing the black dress," she said.

"We will continue to work with, and support those people to a level of readiness to meet International standards or to come back through ANZ Premiership in a stronger position than last year."

A Silver Ferns team for next month’s Cadbury Netball Series against Jamaica will be named on September 7.

Silver Ferns Squad:

Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Maddy Gordon, Kate Heffernan, Kayla Johnson, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Grace Nweke, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Elle Temu, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson

Silver Ferns Development Squad:

Kate Burley, Georgia Heffernan, Claire Kersten, Kristiana Manu’a, Bailey Mes, Tiana Metuarau, Kimiora Poi, Peta Toeava, Sam Winders