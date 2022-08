Dramatic footage has been captured of a 40-metre superyacht sinking off the coast of Italy over the weekend.

The vessel got into difficulty around 15km off the coast of Catanzaro, with footage showing the superyacht listing on its side before coming to a halt and sinking completely.

The Italian Coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which had been heading from Gallipoli to Milazzo when it sank.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.