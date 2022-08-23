Labour MP on Gaurav Sharma: 'He has lost my trust'

<p>Gaurav Sharma has arrived at Parliament ahead of the caucus meeting where his <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/22/pm-unlikely-to-trigger-law-to-kick-sharma-out-of-parliament/" target="_blank">future in the Labour caucus</a> will be discussed. </p> <p>"I want my case heard, whether it's <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/22/gaurav-sharma-invited-to-labour-meeting-where-fate-will-be-decided/" target="_blank">pre-determined or not</a>," he told reporters outside the building. </p> <p>"There needs to be an independent investigation so my name can be cleared. Also an independent investigation into the claims I've made. </p> <p>"I'm just going with an open mind, which I was going to do last week until I got told things were pre-determined. My focus is still on the independent investigation." </p> <p>The Prime Minister has denied any decisions were pre-determined. </p> <p>MPs gave their thoughts prior to the meeting. </p> <p>Carmel Sepuloni: "I'm really clear in my own head what my view is, but we need to have that discussion with caucus. Clearly there's been some behaviours that we don't support but as I said, I'll share my view with caucus." </p> <p>Camilla Belich: "I think he's been given a fair process. He has lost my trust, he's definitely lost my trust through his behaviour, it's very upsetting and disappointing." </p> <p>Priyanca Radhakrishnan: "We haven't heard his side because he didn't turn up to caucus. We'll see what happens next. (Asked about Sharma going to media) I don't think anyone has been impressed by any of that. (Do you trust him?) Not at the moment, no." </p> <p>Willow-Jean Prime: "That's a discussion for caucus, nothing has been pre-determined. (Asked if she still trusts Sharma) No. He's got an opportunity to come to caucus this morning and talk through it with us. I'm hoping he may attend."</p> <p>Marja Lubeck: "That's a decision for caucus, just hope he turns up this time. I'm pretty sure people are understanding that we're not happy with what he did, but it's for caucus to decide." </p> <p>Jan Tinetti: "I want to hear discussions, I want to hear what the caucus has to say." </p> <p>Damien O'Connor: "I'm not pre-judging what will be discussed in caucus." </p> <p>Stuart Nash: "Nothing is pre-determined. I've had a bit to do with Gaurav, I've only had good dealings with him. The caucus and the Prime Minister have laid out a way forward for him, it's up to the caucus to determine where this goes." </p> <p>David Clark: "We're a unified caucus, very focused on what we came here to do. My colleagues are people that I trust and we'll be having conversations today." </p> <p>Rachel Boyack: "My focus at the moment is on my electorate of Nelson which has had over 500 home evacuated. That is where my mind is, where it should be." </p> <p>David Parker: "I'm disappointed in his behaviour. (Do you trust him?) I'm not going to add further to what I said. I'll consider whatever business comes before caucus. (Should there be an investigation?) Into what? (His claims) Absolutely not. It's attention seeking behaviour. I know, for example, of Kieran McAnulty that he's trustworthy, mature, and I believe him." </p> <p>Ibrahim Omer: "The problem for me is that the caucus tried to engage, he didn't respond. How do you engage with someone who is not willing, just not engaging by throwing accusations around." </p>