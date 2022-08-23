Lockdown lifted at Auckland college after report of student with knife

Source: 1News

A lockdown has been lifted at Auckland's Glendowie College after a student was reportedly on school grounds with a knife.

Auckland's Glendowie College.

Auckland's Glendowie College. (Source: Google Maps)

A banner on the school's website announced the lockdown around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The banner now states the school is out of lockdown.

"Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions," it reads.

"A notice will be going out to parents/caregivers tonight to provide some more information about our emergency lockdown procedures. I would like to personally thank you for your support and trust during this difficult time."

Stuff reports local MP Simon O'Connor said he was alerted to the lockdown from a parent, "who had told him there was a person on the premises with a knife".

Police told 1News they are making follow-up inquiries after an incident at Glendowie College this afternoon, involving one student.

"We understand the school initiated a self-imposed lockdown, but that has since lifted.

"Police have located the student concerned and the school is assisting police with inquiries to ascertain what happened."

New ZealandAucklandEducation

