Daniel Faitaua reveals highlights as 1News’ Europe Correspondent

1News Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua is returning to New Zealand after three years in the role, and joined Breakfast today to reflect on his time in the London based job.

Daniel Faitaua. (Source: 1News)

After giving an update on news in the region, Faitaua was asked about his time as Europe Correspondent.

"I have to be honest, it's been the crappiest two years to arrive here in the UK.

"When you are stuck in a pandemic for almost two years, I'm not going to lie about it, boy, oh boy I'm even surprised that we didn't divorce ... but look, all-in-all, I have learnt so much about myself and just in this role have covered some memorable stories that I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

Faitaua left for Europe in August 2019, moving on from his role as newsreader on Breakfast.

"It has been the toughest three years of my life in terms of covering Brexit when I first arrived, and then being hit by this pandemic where we just went into lockdown over a span of a year and a half, and just not being able to get home.

"So these three years have all been about working hard and just giving 100 per cent of my efforts at work, but now I get to come home for the first time in three years.

"And I really want to see my family, really want to see friends, and just really want to spend time with loved ones because you learn from the pandemic, like many Kiwis do, that life is really short and you've got to make the most of it, live it with no regrets."

In terms of highlights from his time in Europe, Faitaua said he particularly enjoyed the "theatrics" of British politics.

"I think I lasted longer than Boris Johnson did," Faitaua joked.

READ MORE: Ukrainian woman in live cross reinforces refugees' plight - Faitaua

One of the biggest stories Faitaua covered was Russia's invasion of Ukraine - he reported from the war from the city of Lviv.

"Ukraine of course, the heartache, the pain we saw, families being torn apart and people being forced out of their homes, crossing those borders, working alongside the edges of Ukraine and covering all those European nations who fought and came along together to try and unite and try and put pressure onto Russia, that was certainly one of the highlights.

"The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, being able to dance and celebrate one of the most remarkable women in this era.

"So lots of highlights ... definitely three years that I'll never forget."

Faitaua's last day in the role will be this Friday (August 27).

Mei Heron will take over as 1News' Europe Correspondent on August 30.