'Weight on shoulders' always there despite reprieve, says Ian Foster

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster denies a metaphorical weight has been lifted after he was guaranteed the job through to the Rugby World Cup, saying the pressure of coaching this team is an ever present regardless of circumstances.

Richie Mo'unga and Ian Foster, pictured before the All Blacks played the Wallabies at Eden Park in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

On Monday, having assembled the squad deep in Scott Robertson territory in cool and cloudy Christchurch following the famous Ellis Park win which effectively saved his job, Foster faced the media for the first time after his reprieve.

And he played the proverbial straight bat to any references about what has clearly been a stressful time.

Was it nice to have the "noise and speculation" about his role put to rest?

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s all about this team and getting the right environment for it to prepare well," Foster replied. "Two weeks in South Africa, while it was a noisy time, it was also a fantastic time for the team. I think we learned a lot about ourselves. We want to own our part… and we wanted to get better. We saw that."

Asked whether the “weight” was off his shoulders, Foster replied: "No. Another Test."

Read more: Foster survives as NZR backs All Blacks coach through to World Cup

Later, another question was asked about whether the team could play with more freedom against the Pumas after the against-the-odds victory in Ellis Park which broke a three-Test losing streak.

Foster replied: "I’m not sure what we’re talking about with ‘weight off shoulders’ – this is international sport, there’s plenty of pressure around playing for the All Blacks. It’s learning how to deal with that.

"It comes in different forms and shapes. Sometimes it’s geared at people, sometimes it’s geared at performance. You have to make sure you keep embracing that. We know one win doesn’t mean a lot. We want to keep growing this year. We have a championship to win and we want to keep focused on that."

Foster may have earned a reprieve from the relentless media and public speculation about his role, but the scrutiny will not stop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, it has merely been put on hold until the next defeat and Argentina, who thrashed Australia 48-17 in San Juan, and led by former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, will present an unpredictable challenge.

This will apply particularly to a team still coming to terms with a change in coaching personnel following the sackings of Brad Mooar and John Plumtree and hiring of Jason Ryan.

Given the depth of feeling in Christchurch for Crusaders coach Robertson, a wildly successful Super coach and rival for Foster’s All Blacks role, this promises to be an intriguing week as far as public relations are concerned, as much as for the game at the end of it.

Michael Cheika, pictured in his capacity as Argentina's assistant coach in 2020. (Source: Photosport)

Due to Christchurch’s undersized and dilapidated stadium, this is the first Test here since the All Blacks played the Springboks in 2016.

Does he expect to “feel the love” in the Garden City?

"I’m not sure," Foster said. "It’s great to be here. We haven’t been here much. It’s had its own issues with the stadium and its own internal debates around rugby but there have been a lot of reasons why we haven’t been here for a long time. This is a very proud rugby area and a big part of New Zealand rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more - Opinion: Mo'unga or Barrett? Old debate is live again after epic win

"To have the All Blacks here, whether the feeling is about me personally, I don't think it really matters, what does matter is we’re really proud to be here and hopefully play in front of a really loyal New Zealand crowd."

That loyalty may be tested if one of the city’s favourite sons, Richie Mo’unga, isn’t selected at No.10 ahead of Beauden Barrett.

Mo’unga had a huge influence in improving the All Blacks' attack at Ellis Park in his first Test start since November last year. Dropping him to the bench after that in favour of Barrett would not be well received in these parts.

"It’s a good selection headache," Foster said. "Like I said, we’re a squad. I said at the time, those two are playing a sort of double-bang approach to the game. Richie had the lead in South Africa and did it really, really well."

Foster will announce his side on Thursday. Other areas of intrigue will be whether he gives Crusaders star Will Jordan a go at fullback ahead of Jordie Barrett and how he uses his young props Ethan de Groot, 24, and Fletcher Newell, 22, who played so well at Ellis Park.

Foster confirmed Brodie Retallick would play his comeback game from a broken cheekbone on Saturday for Hawke’s Bay against Tasman.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Jack Goodhue needed "tidy up” surgery on his knee, but couldn’t say how long the midfielder, who hasn’t played a Test since last year, would be out for.