Six fire trucks at scene of Auckland house fire

Six fire trucks are responding to a well-involved house fire in the Auckland suburb of Morningside.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze at 7.22am on Sunday.

Six trucks remained at the scene into the morning.

FENZ said in a statement that all occupants were accounted for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police confirmed the blaze was on Western Springs Road, and they were advised of the house fire at 7.20am.

READ MORE: All fire 111 calls responded to during 1-hour strike, chief says

"Fortunately, it looks like all occupants of the house are out safely," a police spokesperson said.

"One person is being treated for smoke inhalation."

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 7.24am and treated one patient with moderate injuries at the scene.