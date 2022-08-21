Six fire trucks at scene of Auckland house fire

Source: 1News

Six fire trucks are responding to a well-involved house fire in the Auckland suburb of Morningside.

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture).

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze at 7.22am on Sunday.

Six trucks remained at the scene into the morning.

FENZ said in a statement that all occupants were accounted for.

Police confirmed the blaze was on Western Springs Road, and they were advised of the house fire at 7.20am.

READ MORE: All fire 111 calls responded to during 1-hour strike, chief says

"Fortunately, it looks like all occupants of the house are out safely," a police spokesperson said.

"One person is being treated for smoke inhalation."

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 7.24am and treated one patient with moderate injuries at the scene.

New ZealandAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Wild weather: A round up of Aotearoa's recent heavy downpours

2

Abuse in care inquiry: Teachers should have competence in te reo - council

3

Six fire trucks at scene of Auckland house fire

4

Luxon receives co-governance lesson at Tūrangawaewae

5

Person dies following single-car crash in Gisborne

Latest Stories

Minor parties distance themselves from Tamaki-led alliance

Abuse in care inquiry: Teachers should have competence in te reo - council

Six fire trucks at scene of Auckland house fire

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Wild weather: A round up of Aotearoa's recent heavy downpours

Related Stories

Legal challenge over Auckland Harbour Bridge cycling trial

Seven fire trucks at scene of Auckland building fire

South Auckland’s elective surgery backlog grows by 251% in a year

Police will 'bring everything' after children's remains found