Six fire trucks at scene of Auckland house fire

Six fire trucks are responding to a well-involved house fire in the Auckland suburb of Morningside.
Fire and Emergency (FENZ) were alerted to the blaze at 7.22am on Sunday.
Six trucks remained at the scene into the morning.
FENZ said in a statement that all occupants were accounted for.
Police confirmed the blaze was on Western Springs Road, and they were advised of the house fire at 7.20am.
"Fortunately, it looks like all occupants of the house are out safely," a police spokesperson said.
"One person is being treated for smoke inhalation."
A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 7.24am and treated one patient with moderate injuries at the scene.