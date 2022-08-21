Luxon receives co-governance lesson at Tūrangawaewae

The National Party leader received a strong rebuke on Saturday morning, at the most significant political gathering in Māoridom since the start of the pandemic.

Iwi from around the country gathered with politicians from all political parties except ACT at the Kīngitanga's Turangawaewae marae in Waikato to commemorate the coronation of the Māori king.

And after a long pause due to the pandemic the Māori Kingi Movement (Kīngitanga) - formed in the 1860s to stand up for land rights - had plenty to say, with speakers backing co-governance, be it the Māori Health Authority, or Three Waters.

Explainer - What is co-governance?

The chair of Te Arataura and former New Zealand First MP Tukoroirangi Morgan called the Three Waters reforms “a fantastic opportunity for Māori to participate at the highest level".

While Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the crowd “these concepts are not new, and these concepts are not to be feared", National leader Christopher Luxon voiced a different view.

“We don't believe central Government is the only game in town, and we don't believe that Wellington is the only city in the game," said Luxon.

“We believe very strongly in localism and devolution. What we don't support, however, is co-governance.”

Morgan responded by giving the opposition leader “a hitchhiker's guide into what co-governance means to Māori”.

“When you take the pākehā paradigm of politics, decisions are hinged around who has the numbers and decisions that are made in that way will never endure.

“Consensus decision-making means you talk until you reach unanimity.”