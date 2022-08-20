Covid-19: 10 deaths reported, 3302 new cases

There are 3302 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A nurse in a negative pressure room. (Source: 1News)

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Ten more deaths of people with Covid have also been reported.

Three of the deceased were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, two were from Canterbury, one was from Southern.

Of those who died, one was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was aged over 90. Seven were men and three were women.

There are now a total of 1824 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor. The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 10.

Nationwide, there are 467 people in hospital with the virus, as compared to 466 on Friday. There are also seven people in an intensive care or high dependency unit, as compared to the eight that were reported on Friday.

The seven-day rolling average of new community case numbers is 3828, as compared to 4418 a week ago.

A total of 3236 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8554 RAT results were reported. The number of active community cases is 26,786. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 123 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Friday, there were 3805 new community cases with 16 deaths reported.