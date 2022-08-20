Stacey Jones slams Warriors players after woeful defeat

Warriors head coach Stacey Jones says his players lacked pride in the jersey in his team’s 48-4 loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.

“It was tough. Too many guys just didn’t turn up tonight. We didn’t have enough players that wanted to play for the jersey,” Jones said during the press game conference.

Following the Warriors' big win over the Bulldogs last Friday, captain Tohu Harris commended his side on their mindset and effort, but Jones said they didn’t show the same energy against the Cowboys.

“Attitude’s been a big word we’ve used the last couple of weeks. When things were tough, poor attitude came into the game.

“We had probably eight or nine blokes on the field that had a poor attitude and it showed. You get some blokes that have a dig but you need 13 blokes on the field to work together. We didn’t have that tonight.”

Being able to bounce back from their mistakes throughout the game was a key area Jones said his team needed to improve on.

“We come up with errors and then we’re not putting in effort to defend the errors. Or we might defend the set but then we have a poor attacking set.”

The Warriors, who are sitting in 14th place, have two games left in the season, against the Panthers and Titans.

“We’ve got two weeks to finish the year off strong and I don’t want us to go down that path, not putting some pride into the jersey,” Jones said.

“The players are sitting in there embarrassed and we’ve got to fight our way out of this.”