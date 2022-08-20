Photos: Slips, evacuations amid Nelson floods

<p>Clean-up is underway after heavy rain battered parts of the country this week, with Nelson the most hard-hit.</p> <p><a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/20/100-evacuations-in-nelson-overnight-as-heavy-rain-continues/" target="_blank">Around 570 people were evacuated</a> from their homes since the heavy rain began, with further evacuations expected, the Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said on Saturday morning.</p> <p>A further 50 to 90 mm of rain was recorded overnight across the Nelson, Tasman Marlborough and Taranaki districts, MetService said.</p> <p>"Some high elevation stations even measured over 100 mm since midnight - a lot of rain to fall on top what has already fallen."</p> <p>In the Rai Valley, <a href="https://www.1news.co.nz/2022/08/20/elderly-couple-left-homeless-as-slip-sweeps-away-house/" target="_blank">an elderly couple have been left homeless</a> after their house was swept away by a slip.</p>