Flooding closes last open road into Picton

State Highway 1 into Picton is set to close for at least six hours from 2pm on Saturday, due to the ongoing severe weather.

A bird's-eye view of flooding in Nelson. (Source: 1News)

It is the only route into Picton currently, as SH6 is closed between Renwick and Havelock/Nelson due to flood damage.

"Due to rising water levels, the Para Swamp on the approach to Picton, south of Koromiko, will be inundated with water covering the highway by 2pm and for at least six hours afterwards well into the evening," Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

"This occurs once the Wairau River peaks and backs up the Tuamarina River, thus closing SH1.

"The highway will be closed between Spring Creek and Koromiko/Picton."

SH6 between Renwick and Havelock/Nelson will remain closed for days, with the next update scheduled for Tuesday August 23.

The agency have also advised motorists in the region to avoid travel if possible.

Helen Harris, National Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi, said: "This is a huge weather event, with an even bigger impact on the state highway and local road network than the storm of July 2021."

"We are working as hard as we can to restore vital transport links. Everyone's patience and understanding is appreciated."

A number of other roads in the region are closed due to the severe weather.