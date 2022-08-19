Skipper fined for causing wreck after falling asleep

Source: 1News

A charter fishing boat skipper has been fined for falling asleep on watch, resulting in the vessel being wrecked.

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga. (Source: Getty)

The 12-metre Miss Fleur struck rocks in Mount Maunganui in January 2020.

Skipper Esmond Kelly O’Reilly and three passengers had to be rescued from the vessel, which could not be salvaged.

O’Reilly was ordered to pay $7000 in Tauranga District Court this week for operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger or risk to a person or property.

Maritime NZ’s Central compliance manager Blair Simmons said the sentencing was reminder to all skippers to ensure they keep their passengers safe.

"Every vessel must at all times maintain a proper look-out by sight and hearing... to mitigate the risk of collision or grounding," he said.

A similar case last Friday saw a fishing boat skipper fined after he turned on the vessel's autopilot function and fell asleep, resulting in a wreck.

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of Plenty

Popular Stories

1

Gaurav Sharma: MP launches another broadside against Labour, PM

2

Double-murderer Mark Lundy denied parole

3

Air NZ passenger describes panic after 'emergency' on LA flight

4

LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

5

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Latest Stories

Skipper fined for causing wreck after falling asleep

LIVE: Slips 'too numerous to count' means Nelson years from recovery

Stuart returns after ban for calling player 'weak-gutted dog'

Air NZ passenger describes panic after 'emergency' on LA flight

Gaurav Sharma: MP launches another broadside against Labour, PM

Related Stories

Tauranga dog attack: Council appeals judge’s decision

Whānau of missing Rotorua kayaker thank community

1 person dead following State Highway crash in Coromandel

Rotorua mayoral candidates weigh in on town's 'MSD Mile'