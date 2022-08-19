Assurances from PM sought after Sharma's OIA training claim

The Ombudsman is seeking assurances from the Prime Minister that she and her ministers understand obligations around Official Information Act (OIA) requests following accusations from rogue MP Gaurav Sharma.

Sharma wrote an opinion piece and took to social media to air his grievances. (Source: 1News)

The action from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier comes after Sharma alleged in a Newshub interview on Thursday night that MPs were trained in methods to avoid information being obtained through OIA requests.

"I am aware of the allegations made by Dr Sharma about the workshop advice and training given to Labour MPs on the Official Information Act," Boshier said in a statement on Friday night.

"I have written to the Prime Minister to seek her assurance that she, along with her Ministers, MPs and staff understand their obligations under the OIA and apply the right processes when handling official information and responding to requests."

In a statement to the NZ Herald, the PM's office said it "both understands and acts in accordance with the OIA."

"The Government ... will continue to support MPs to understand their obligations under the Act," the statement said.

"Since 2016, there has been an overall improvement in OIA requests being completed on time - despite a 110 per cent increase in the volume of requests during the same period.

"In June 2016, 91.1 per cent of OIAs were completed on time compared with 97.3 per cent today and just 0.15 per cent of all OIA responses result in a finding of deficiency by the Ombudsman."

The statement from the Ombudsman comes after Sharma on Friday launched another broadside against the Labour party and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, after breaking his silence to media as an expulsion from caucus hangs over his head.

It was his latest accusation in a saga that has extended over eight days.