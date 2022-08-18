Gaurav Sharma - Labour to consider MP's expulsion on Tuesday

The Labour Caucus will meet on Tuesday to consider a motion to expel Gaurav Sharma, according to a spokesperson for the Labour leader.

Gaurav Sharma and Jacinda Ardern - file. (Source: 1News)

“Gaurav has repeatedly breached his colleague's trust, and caucus was clear that should there be further breaches such as this then further steps would be taken,” they said in a statement released late Thursday evening.

The announcement comes the day Sharma levelled accusations of a 'cover-up' at Labour leader and Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, two days after his suspension from the party.

Last Thursday, the first-term MP for Hamilton West launched a broadside against what he alleged was bullying and gaslighting culture within Parliament.

A day later, he detailed more grievances and other allegations about his time in Parliament in a long Facebook post.

On Monday, Ardern announced that a special caucus meeting would be held on the next day, to "seek resolution" to issues surrounding the Hamilton West MP, saying it was for the caucus to resolve issues "of this nature".

Sharma contacted various media outlets on Tuesday minutes after the caucus meeting began, saying there had been a meeting with all the Labour MPs the previous evening "and the decision was predetermined".

Ardern suspended Sharma from Labour's caucus "effective immediately" citing a lack of trust in the Hamilton West MP.

The rogue Labour MP's accusations about his caucus colleagues have been labelled as “misrepresenting conversations” by the Prime Minister.

