Number of children listed as living in cars more than 200

The number of children living in cars has gone up dramatically since the Government came to power.

Those on the ground are blaming rent prices and are pleading with the Government to do more.

The number of children listed as living in cars has gone from 51 at the end of 2017, to 228 in June this year.

The numbers are pulled when people apply for help from the Ministry of Social Development. People are asked where they're living and if they have children.

The number of people living in tents also climbed, with 21 at the end of 2017, up to 84 this June.

The issue of people living in cars dominated the discourse when Jacinda Ardern was leader of the Opposition, prior to becoming Prime Minister.

In August 2017, Ardern said that New Zealand "should never get used to seeing homelessness in our homes and cities".

When asked this week if it was acceptable to have children living in cars, Ardern said it was "not acceptable for any family or individual to be living in a car which is why we've put so much effort into having built now over 10,000 public housing spaces, we've quadrupled the number of transitional homes, we've bought more public houses than anyone since the 1970s".

"What you're seeing in the data is we still have people who are coming to the Government to seek housing support... It's then our job to get them into permanent housing."

Ardern said in 2017 there was not an accurate picture of people living in crisis.

"At that time not everyone could receive the emergency housing special needs grant, not everyone could make it onto a public housing waitlist and not everyone was moving into permanent housing. We now have a situation where we have a much more accurate picture of the need that exists."

Lieutenant Colonel Ian Hutson of the Salvation Army said the Government needed to increase the accommodation allowance urgently.

"None of us can really understand the kind of anxiety people have to go through when they are in that situation."

He said it was crucial, adding that more affordable homes needed are "not going to be available for some time".

National's Christopher Luxon said the Government was failing kids.

"It's got to stop making excuses and start taking action," he said.

"Kind words and saying you care is not solving the problem."