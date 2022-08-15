Three Mongrel Mob members arrested in Mataura after assault

Source: 1News

Three members of the Mongrel Mob were arrested in Mataura on Friday following a serious gang-related assault.

Mongrel Mob (file photo).

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The men were arrested "following the execution of a search warrant at the gang's headquarters in Albion Street", police said in a statement.

"Two men, aged 33 and 36, have jointly been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. They appeared in Invercargill District Court on Saturday.

"The third man, a 30-year-old, was charged with assault with intent to injure."

He is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court on 18 August.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Cobalt, a nationwide crackdown on organised crime.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey encouraged members of the public with any information about gang activity to get in contact with police, using the non-emergency 105 number.

READ MORE: Police op targeting gangs off to 'encouraging start' - taskforce head

"Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending in our communities," he said.

"As part of Operation Cobalt, we will continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting this unlawful gang activity in Southland."

New ZealandSouthlandCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Family of baby found at Auckland recycling facility still unknown

2

Special caucus meeting called over Labour's Gaurav Sharma

3

Opening of Auckland's $100m Costco store delayed

4

Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed

5

McLeod's Daughters actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70

Latest Stories

Man died of sepsis after surgeon failed to spot worsening health

Three Mongrel Mob members arrested in Mataura after assault

Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed

Special caucus meeting called over Labour's Gaurav Sharma

Dame Lynda Topp's council bid about giving back to supportive community

Related Stories

Family of baby found at Auckland recycling facility still unknown

Group who fled police on volcanic plateau located

Airgun pulled on Auckland liquor shop worker – youths arrested

Man in custody after allegedly pointing knife at Auckland gym-goers