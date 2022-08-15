Three Mongrel Mob members arrested in Mataura after assault

Three members of the Mongrel Mob were arrested in Mataura on Friday following a serious gang-related assault.

Mongrel Mob (file photo). (Source: 1News)

The men were arrested "following the execution of a search warrant at the gang's headquarters in Albion Street", police said in a statement.

"Two men, aged 33 and 36, have jointly been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. They appeared in Invercargill District Court on Saturday.

"The third man, a 30-year-old, was charged with assault with intent to injure."

He is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court on 18 August.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Cobalt, a nationwide crackdown on organised crime.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey encouraged members of the public with any information about gang activity to get in contact with police, using the non-emergency 105 number.

"Police have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending in our communities," he said.

"As part of Operation Cobalt, we will continue to have a significant focus on targeting and disrupting this unlawful gang activity in Southland."