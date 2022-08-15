Man in custody after allegedly pointing knife at Auckland gym-goers

Source: 1News

A man is in custody after what police are describing as a "disorder incident" near Westfield St Lukes in Auckland.

The incident reportedly took place at CityFitness St Lukes.

The incident reportedly took place at CityFitness St Lukes. (Source: Google Maps)

The NZ Herald reports the incident took place at CityFitness on Wagener Place, which is across the road from the shopping centre.

Police received reports of a man being verbally abusive towards members of the public after 8.30am, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said officers "swiftly" took the man into custody and found a knife.

No members of the public were injured in the incident, but the man "was found to have injuries on himself".

He has been taken to hospital.

A member of the gym told NZ Herald the man had entered the gym at around 8.30am and had screamed at staff before leaving.

The man then allegedly returned around 30 minutes later and pointed the knife at people.

"I heard everybody in the gym running at full speed outside as if somebody was chasing them," the gym member said.

"Everybody got in their cars and left. Police arrived a couple of minutes later."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Revenge attacks feared after gangland shooting of Sydney women

2

Ian Foster: 'My expectation is I'm the All Blacks head coach'

3

Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

4

Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

5

Smart speed cameras could be in use within months

Latest Stories

McLeod's Daughters actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70

Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

Airgun pulled on Auckland liquor shop worker – youths arrested

Ian Foster: 'My expectation is I'm the All Blacks head coach'

Texas sex abuse accused dies after 'chugging' liquid in dock

Related Stories

Airgun pulled on Auckland liquor shop worker – youths arrested

Video shows rotting, mushroom infested St James Theatre

New freedoms for recent Afghan arrivals tainted by their fears for those left behind

Woman in her 50s left bleeding after hit and run, police seek driver