Man in custody after allegedly pointing knife at Auckland gym-goers

A man is in custody after what police are describing as a "disorder incident" near Westfield St Lukes in Auckland.

The incident reportedly took place at CityFitness St Lukes. (Source: Google Maps)

The NZ Herald reports the incident took place at CityFitness on Wagener Place, which is across the road from the shopping centre.

Police received reports of a man being verbally abusive towards members of the public after 8.30am, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said officers "swiftly" took the man into custody and found a knife.

No members of the public were injured in the incident, but the man "was found to have injuries on himself".

He has been taken to hospital.

A member of the gym told NZ Herald the man had entered the gym at around 8.30am and had screamed at staff before leaving.

The man then allegedly returned around 30 minutes later and pointed the knife at people.

"I heard everybody in the gym running at full speed outside as if somebody was chasing them," the gym member said.

"Everybody got in their cars and left. Police arrived a couple of minutes later."