Heavy rain, possible gales to batter parts of northern, western NZ

Heavy rain and possible gales are forecast to batter northern and western parts of the country from Tuesday.

A complex trough of low pressure, preceded by a moist northerly flow, is expected to move onto New Zealand from the Tasman Sea on Tuesday and become slow-moving on Wednesday, according to MetService.

The trough is expected to move slowly eastwards across the country through Thursday and Friday, bringing with it an extended period of northerly rain to northern and western parts of New Zealand.

In addition, strong north to northeasterly winds will affect northern and central parts of New Zealand.

"This is expected to be a significant weather event, especially for places where soil moisture content is high due to recent rain," MetService said.

"People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts, as some areas could be upgraded to a Red Warning, and more areas are likely be added."

A heavy rain watch is in place for Northland from 6pm Wednesday to 12pm Friday; Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 10pm Wednesday to 12pm Friday; Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupō and Taihape from 12am Thursday to 12pm Friday; North Taranaki away from the mountain from 6pm Wednesday to 6am Friday; the Tasman District from Motueka eastwards, excluding the Nelson region, from 10am Tuesday to 6pm Thursday; and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from 2am Tuesday to 1pm Thursday.

A strong wind watch is in place for Northland from 8pm Tuesday to 12pm Friday; and Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm Tuesday to 6pm Friday.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Mount Taranaki from 6pm Wednesday to 6am Friday; the Tasman District west of Motueka from 5am Tuesday to 6pm Thursday; the Marlborough Sounds, Richmond ranges, Rai Valley and Nelson region, including Bryant Range, from 1pm Tuesday to 9pm Thursday; Buller from 4am Tuesday to 4pm Thursday; and Westland from 1am Tuesday to 4pm Thursday.

