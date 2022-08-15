Covid-19: 12 deaths reported, 3387 new cases

There are 3387 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Monday.

A Covid test. (Source: 1News)

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 536 people in hospital with the virus, 21 fewer than Sunday.

Thirteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, two fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 63.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 570, down on 660 a week ago, and down on 587 24 hours ago.

Twelve more people with the virus have died.

Of the 12 people who have died, three were aged in their 60s, one was in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Eight were men and four were women.

Three each were from Waikato and Canterbury, two each were from the Auckland region and MidCentral District, and one each were from Whanganui and the Southern District.

There are a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4230, down from 5288 a week ago, and down on 4302 24 hours ago.

Monday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (112), Auckland (1267), Waikato (330), Bay of Plenty (141), Lakes (53), Hawke's Bay (71), MidCentral (134), Whanganui (48), Taranaki (102), Tairāwhiti (37), Wairarapa (23), Capital and Coast (183), Hutt Valley (107), Nelson Marlborough (76), Canterbury (388), West Coast (29), South Canterbury (49) and Southern (235).

The location of two cases is unknown.

A total of 2442 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 6359 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 29,598. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 171 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Sunday, 2618 community cases were announced.