Covid-19: Case numbers drop to 2618, 11 deaths

There are 2618 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Sunday.

Health worker hands out rapid antigen tests at Covid-19 testing centre in Henderson, Auckland (Source: Getty)

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours and are the lowest since late February, 2022.

There are 557 people in hospital with the virus, 11 more than Saturday.

Fifteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, five more than 24 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 587, down on 675 a week ago, and down on 594 24 hours ago.

Eleven more people with the virus have died.

Of the 11 people who have died, one was aged in their 50s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Seven were men and four were women.

Three each were from the Auckland region and Canterbury, two were from Hawke's Bay, and one each were from Bay of Plenty, the MidCentral District and South Canterbury.

There are a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4302, down from 5441 a week ago, and down on 4418 24 hours ago.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (84), Auckland (990), Waikato (245), Bay of Plenty (125), Lakes (49), Hawke's Bay (67), MidCentral (99), Whanganui (39), Taranaki (82), Tairāwhiti (11), Wairarapa (34), Capital and Coast (113), Hutt Valley (69), Nelson Marlborough (81), Canterbury (287), West Coast (21), South Canterbury (43) and Southern (177).

The location of two cases is unknown.

A total of 2403 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 5900 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 30,101. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 144 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, 3650 community cases were announced.