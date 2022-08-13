Covid-19: 27 deaths reported, 3650 new cases

There are 3650 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Saturday.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 546 people in hospital with the virus, three fewer than Friday.

Ten people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, six fewer than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 594, down on 703 a week ago, and down on 609 24 hours ago.

Twenty-seven more people with the virus have died.

Of the 27 people who have died, three were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Eleven were men and 16 were women.

Seven were from the Auckland region, three each were from Hawke's Bay, the Mid Central District and Canterbury, two each were from Waikato, the Lakes District, Taranaki and Whanganui, and one each were from Northland, the Wellington region and the Southern District.

There are now a total of 1750 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 14.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4418, down from 5609 a week ago, and down on 4581 24 hours ago.

Saturday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (134), Auckland (1309), Waikato (337), Bay of Plenty (162), Lakes (79), Hawke's Bay (72), Mid Central (164), Whanganui (35), Taranaki (91), Tairāwhiti (34), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (171), Hutt Valley (118), Nelson Marlborough (85), Canterbury (463), West Coast (39), South Canterbury (55) and Southern (247).

The location of 10 cases is unknown.

A total of 3288 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 8802 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 30,907. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 92 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Friday, 4126 community cases were announced.