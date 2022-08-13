Trans-Tasman rivalry goes under the butcher's knife at Eden Park

Auckland's Eden Park hosted a Trans-Tasman match like nothing it's seen before on Saturday, with our national butchery team facing Australia in a sausage making race.

The All Blacks' locker room had a few names added for the occasion, and the opposition team was beamed live onto the stadium's screens from Sydney.

The Sharp Blacks competition was intended as a warm up for the World Butchery Challenge that's set to take place in Sacramento in three weeks.

The Kiwis are among 14 nations taking part.

