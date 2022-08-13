Trans-Tasman rivalry goes under the butcher's knife at Eden Park

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Auckland's Eden Park hosted a Trans-Tasman match like nothing it's seen before on Saturday, with our national butchery team facing Australia in a sausage making race.

The All Blacks' locker room had a few names added for the occasion, and the opposition team was beamed live onto the stadium's screens from Sydney.

The Sharp Blacks competition was intended as a warm up for the World Butchery Challenge that's set to take place in Sacramento in three weeks.

The Kiwis are among 14 nations taking part.

To see how our butchers fared in today's competition, watch the video above.

