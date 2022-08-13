Review: Cinderella - when activism meets the arts

It is a playful, utterly sinful, but delightfully delicious mouthful of modern ballet.

Prince Dashing and Prince Charming. (Source: Stephen A'Court)

Choreographed by Loughlan Prior, the Royal New Zealand Ballet's Cinderella puts a rainbow twist on the traditional happily ever after we are all familiar with.

I had heard about the story and knew what to expect, and even with that knowledge, I left surprised. Actually, I left happy – and that is true magic.

I cannot help but think Emma Kingsbury’s fashion-forward designs are sure to inspire some future runways. The ability to stay true to that mid-to-late 1800s era whilst also making it relevant to today’s fashion trends one would call almost impossible, and yet Kingsbury manages to cast her spell perfectly.

I am probably not going to be the only one recycling one of her looks for a future event.

From its modern set to the cheeky sound effects that trigger childhood memories, this really is just one giant playful pressure cooker bursting right in front of the audience.

Ana Gallardo Lobaina and Mayu Tanigaito (Source: Stephen A'Court)

Special mention must go to prince and would-be princess (wink) soloist Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson and principal Mayu Tanigaito. Their collision of talent and relatability somehow make these fictional characters quite real.

No doubt I have been referred to as a princess more than once in my life but never in a million years I actually thought I would truly see myself in this, of all stories.

The entire cast is just as wonderful. So wonderful in fact that you might even fall in love with the wicked stepsisters played by the talented soloist Kirby Selchow and principal Sara Garbowski.

This really is a ballet that transcends decades.

It is fun, it is entertaining and simply put, it is magic.

Fairy Godmother would be proud.