Covid-19: 13 deaths reported, 4126 new cases

There are 4126 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has announced on Friday.

The cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

There are 549 people in hospital with the virus, 22 fewer than Thursday.

Sixteen people are in an intensive care or high dependency unit, three more than 24 hours ago.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 62.

The seven-day rolling average of Covid hospitalisations is 609, down on 721 a week ago, and down on 617 24 hours ago.

Thirteen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 13 people who have died, five were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Eight were women and five were men.

Three each were from the Auckland region and the Southern region, and one each were from Northland, Waikato, the Bay of Plenty, Tairāwhiti, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki and Canterbury.

There are now a total of 1733 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 12.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 4581, down from 5812 a week ago, and down on 4750 24 hours ago.

Thursday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (132), Auckland (1566), Waikato (356), Bay of Plenty (191), Lakes (80), Hawke's Bay (108), Mid Central (145), Whanganui (48), Taranaki (97), Tairāwhiti (53), Wairarapa (55), Capital and Coast (183), Hutt Valley (130), Nelson Marlborough (132), Canterbury (496), West Coast (24), South Canterbury (74) and Southern (251).

The location of five cases is unknown.

A total of 3583 PCR tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, while 9685 RAT results were reported.

The number of active community cases is 32,055. They were identified in the past seven days but have not yet been classified as recovered.

An additional 162 people with Covid-19 had recently travelled overseas and arrived back in New Zealand, the ministry said.

On Thursday, 4818 community cases were announced.