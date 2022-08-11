World-class aquatic centre opens in Hawke's Bay

A high-performance aquatic facility has opened in Hawke’s Bay in the hopes of nurturing the next generation of our Olympic swimming talent.

The Hawle’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre was opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

“You can see when you have world-class facilities you create world-class athletes and we’ve seen that across a number of codes have an impact on the sport,” she said.

“Being able to have a world-class, Olympic-level pool accessible in the region not only for our athletes but para-athletes as well is a very exciting prospect.”

The $32 million facility is Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA)-standard 50-metre pool with a centre block to adjust its length.

It also boasts a Learn to Swim pool and a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy treatment pool which will help athletes and hospital patients alike.

Former Olympic swimmer William Benson, who competed in the 2008 Beijing Games, says he’s excited for the region’s swimming future.

“I'm looking forward to whoever it brings and whatever it brings because this is freaking exciting," he said.

Benson said there’s a “big difference in training on the different pool lengths”.

“It’s powerful to be able to stand on the blocks having been able to prepare in a long course pool and know that you have enough because you've had that opportunity and you've prepared in that environment,” he said.

Pool Trustee Bruce Mactaggart said the pool is "one of the best in New Zealand".

“Indeed, arguably one of the best and most modern in the world.

Mactaggart said they are “very, very confident” that the complex will be able to hold a range of major events.

“There's not a swimming event in the world we aren't able to host here but certainly, we are looking forward to having our top line swimmers here practically after their successes at the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

The pool opens to the public next month.